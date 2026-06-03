BENJA SIWILA CRITICISES M’MEMBE’S REMARKS ON FORMER PF MEMBERS



Immediate past Patriotic Front (PF) National Youth Chairman and Member of the Central Committee, Benja Siwila, has expressed disappointment with remarks made by Socialist Party leader Dr. Fred M’membe regarding opposition candidates with links to the former ruling party.





Mr. Siwila said it was discouraging to hear such sentiments from a fellow opposition leader at a time when opposition political parties should be working towards common objectives.





He argued that Dr. M’membe’s comments, which suggested that voters should look beyond politicians regrouping after their association with the PF, appeared to be directed at the BM8 movement.





“I find it discouraging to hear such sentiments coming from a fellow opposition political leader, especially at a time when we are all competing against the ruling party,” Mr. Siwila said.





He noted that political party members have the constitutional freedom to join any political formation of their choice and pointed out that former PF members had joined various parties, including the Socialist Party, UPND and Citizens First.





Mr. Siwila said democratic principles required leaders to respect citizens’ choices rather than discourage them from supporting particular political movements.



He added that any victory secured by an opposition political party should be celebrated as a victory for the wider opposition.





“The best thing we can do is encourage people to exercise their democratic right to choose,” he said.



He further argued that it was unfair and undemocratic to condemn individuals because of their previous political affiliations, stressing that former PF members retained the right to continue participating in national politics through other parties.





“Every citizen has the constitutional right to belong to and support a political party of their choice,” Mr. Siwila said.



Drawing examples from countries such as Tanzania, Zimbabwe, South Africa and the United States, Mr. Siwila said democratic systems thrive when voters are free to support parties they trust and identify with.





He also urged political leaders to pay attention to the aspirations of ordinary citizens and remain responsive to the national mood, as demonstrated during political transitions in 1991, 2011 and 2021.





“There is nothing to lose by uniting behind what the people want so that we can move the country forward in one direction,” he said.



Mr. Siwila maintained that political change should be driven by the will of the people and not by political labels attached to individuals.