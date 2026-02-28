Benni McCarthy has revealed why Manchester United did not sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen

Former Manchester United first-team coach, Benni McCarthy has revealed why the club did not sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen emerged as one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards after scoring 26 Serie A goals in the 2022–23 season, helping Napoli secure their first Italian league title in 33 years.

McCarthy, who worked under then-manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, said he was involved in striker recruitment discussions and believed Osimhen would have been an ideal fit for United but that the Africa Cup of Nations schedule played a key role in the club’s decision not to pursue Osimhen.

“I thought he would have fit perfectly,” McCarthy told BBC World Service’s Newsday. “He was at the top of the list.”

However, the biennial scheduling of the Africa Cup of Nations, which often takes place during the European season, became a major concern.

“If you spend £100 million on a player, you don’t want to lose him for Afcon,” McCarthy explained. “Losing your main striker for so many important matches can hurt the team. It was a big stumbling block.”

According to him, the tournament’s timing ultimately led the club to reconsider, with Osimhen’s name eventually removed from their shortlist largely due to the disruption his absence could cause.

United instead signed Danish forward Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta BC in August 2023 for £72 million.

Osimhen went on to win the African Footballer of the Year award in 2023. After leaving Napoli, he joined Galatasaray on loan in September 2024 before completing a permanent move to the Turkish side last July.

He later helped Galatasaray defeat Juventus in the UEFA Champions League playoffs.