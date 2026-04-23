💍 BIG NEWS AS SOUTH AFRICAN DJ SITHELO SHOZI ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT TO ZIMBABWEAN BUSINESSMAN IN ITALY — ROMANTIC PROPOSAL MAKES HEADLINES AND SPARKS MASSIVE REACTION ONLINE

Sithelo Shozi, a well-known South African DJ, media personality and digital influencer born on 17 April 1994, is trending after announcing her engagement.

On 22 April 2026, she revealed that she is officially engaged to Zimbabwean businessman Kudzaishe James Magura during a romantic getaway in Italy.

The news quickly went viral, with many celebrating the couple’s love story and wishing them well, while others shared mixed reactions across social media.

Sithelo has built a strong presence in the entertainment space, and this latest development has once again put her in the spotlight.

👉 What do you think about the engagement?

👉 Love has no borders or people are just talking?

One thing is clear — this announcement has everyone talking.