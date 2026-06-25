BILL NO. 3 GOT 95%  ZIM SENATE SUPPORT

BILL NO. 3 GOT 95% SENATE SUPPORT.



HARARE || Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 has recorded a resounding victory in the Senate after securing an overwhelming 95 percent support vote from members of the Upper House, further demonstrating growing confidence in the leadership of President Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and the developmental trajectory of the Second Republic.





The Bill sailed through the Senate with amendments after 75 Senators voted in favour, while only four voted against the proposed legislation. The outcome represents approximately 95 percent support, making it one of the most strongly backed legislative measures in recent years.





The Senate vote follows the successful passage of the Bill through the National Assembly, where legislators also overwhelmingly endorsed the proposed constitutional amendments. The latest development marks another significant milestone in the legislative process and reflects broad support from elected representatives across the country.





Supporters of the Bill have argued that the proposed amendments will strengthen governance systems, enhance institutional efficiency and ensure policy continuity as Zimbabwe accelerates towards the attainment of Vision 2030.





The strong endorsement by both Houses of Parliament comes after extensive public consultations conducted across the country’s provinces, districts and communities.

During the consultation process, many Zimbabweans expressed confidence in the leadership of President Mnangagwa and the progress achieved under the Second Republic through infrastructure development, economic reforms, agricultural transformation, social protection programmes and investment promotion initiatives