Bin-Well must be taught how this Chimbuya works. He is too young to comprehend where we come from- Dickson Jere

Dickson Jere says from his knowlegde and Interpretation;



Chimbuya

By Dickson Jere



This Bin-Well must be taught how this Chimbuya works. He is too young to comprehend where we come from. Here the basic rules:





1. You can only smear white stuff when one refuses or fails to pay. The first call is payment. This is fundraising for the bereaved family.





2. Once payment is made, the money is accounted for and taken to the bereavement family to help with funeral arrangements. It is not money for the Bembas to keep in this case.





3. Smearing should be in little white stuff and usually on the forehead. Not clothes or face. It is just a small patch on the forehead visible enough for people to see the grieving family.





4. The smearing is only done at the funeral house and burial site. Not in offices or streets. And it is done solemnly and not jokes. We do not lose the mourning part of the Chimbuya.





5. The house of mourning can be closed as mourners are at the grave site. A ransom is charged but when paid, the money is still given to the bereaved family. And the house opened.



Now that you have heard. Stop it!