Bishop John General loses passport case

The Lusaka High Court has dismissed a case in which Miracle Impact Ministries International bishop John Nundwe asked it to cite the chief passport and citizenship officer for contempt of court over the refusal to renew his passport.

Judge Sharon Newa threw out the application to start contempt proceedings because the grounds on which it was sought cannot stand.

The cleric had submitted that the chief passport and citizenship officer continued to persecute him regarding the renewal of his passport in disregard of a court order