BISHOP MAMBO COUNSELS ARCHBISHOP TELESPHORE MPUNDU
Chikondi Foundation president Bishop John Mambo has appealed to Archbishop Mpundu to refrain from making statements that have the potential to endanger the peace of the country.
Bishop Mambo says it is disheartening to hear accusations from the archbishop alleging that President Hakainde Hichilema wants to kill him.
Speaking in an interview with Camnet News bishop Mambo says the sentiments are tragic as they create a scenario of distrust between the government and the church.
He adds that all citizens should view President Hichilema as a leader for all and cannot go the route of plotting assassination against his people.
Recently, Archbishop Mpundu was quoted in one of the local tabloids accusing President Hichilema of plotting to kill him.
Camnet TV
Our archbishop has become senile.
This idiot should have advised HH too that ECL wasn’t going to kill him. And should have viewed President ECL “as a leader for all and cannot go the route of plotting assassination against his people.”
Yes I agree with Bishop Mambo. I would also voice out my opinion that it is not fair for a Leader of the church and imagine a senior Leader to come out like that of Archbishop Mpundu well other spritual leaders are watching him without talking. St Peter and At Paul were at loggerhead when one was favoring the Jews. It’s not sin to denounce a spiritual leader when he is on a wrong.
All Pastors must speak for the right of good and pray for citizens without fear and favor.
When you sound to be too much spiritual than others God doesn’t delight in that.
It’s not everthing that Catholic Leadership will speak of and every one accept as God has spoken.
Be the mind of people of God and don’t be the mind of politicians some who are not even doing good for the Nation when they debate their mouths are full of insults.
Please Pastors and Other Bishops from other denominations be bold like Matin Luther who opposed Catholicism when he saw things were not fit. It’s God who appointed you as leaders lest you fear what’s not fit for the people.
I rest my case.