BISHOP MAMBO COUNSELS ARCHBISHOP TELESPHORE MPUNDU

Chikondi Foundation president Bishop John Mambo has appealed to Archbishop Mpundu to refrain from making statements that have the potential to endanger the peace of the country.

Bishop Mambo says it is disheartening to hear accusations from the archbishop alleging that President Hakainde Hichilema wants to kill him.

Speaking in an interview with Camnet News bishop Mambo says the sentiments are tragic as they create a scenario of distrust between the government and the church.

He adds that all citizens should view President Hichilema as a leader for all and cannot go the route of plotting assassination against his people.

Recently, Archbishop Mpundu was quoted in one of the local tabloids accusing President Hichilema of plotting to kill him.

Camnet TV