BISHOP SEAN TEMBO PERMANENTLY LOSES PRESIDENCY TO KATOTOBWE, VOWS TO CONCENTRATE ON MINISTRY



Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) has elected Eng. Chanda Katotobwe as its new president during the party’s General Conference held at Palm Valley Resort in Lusaka on 12th June 2026.





In his acceptance speech, Eng. Katotobwe said politics should be guided by ethics, responsibility, integrity and empathy, values he said are also central to many religious teachings. He expressed concern over rising poverty levels in Zambia, attributing some of the country’s challenges to what he described as a lack of empathy among political leaders.





The newly elected PeP leader said his priorities would include strengthening the party, preparing it for future elections, and developing policies aimed at reducing poverty through industrialisation, research and development.





Eng. Katotobwe also alleged that the party’s presidential ambitions had been hindered by administrative actions involving the Registrar of Societies, which he claimed affected the party’s registration status and internal records. He said PeP would continue to grow despite the challenges.





He thanked former PeP president Sean Tembo for what he described as a significant sacrifice in relinquishing the party’s presidential candidacy, and expressed gratitude to party delegates for entrusting him with the leadership role.





Eng. Katotobwe pledged to work towards building a stronger party and advancing policies aimed at economic development and improved living standards for Zambians.