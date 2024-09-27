American rapper Twin Hector has filed a domestic violence lawsuit against ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, claiming the model physically and verbally abused him multiple times over their three-year relationship.

Twin (né Taiyon Hector) accused Chyna (née Angela White) of domestic violence, civil assault battery, and more in a suit filed in California Superior Court on Monday, September 23.

Twin, 27, claims Chyna, 36, was prone to violent outbursts, especially when she drank, and repeatedly threatened to kill him during their relationship, which began in August 2020 and ended in March 2023.

The rapper alleges that Chyna even hit him with a “vicious attack” while he was sleeping in September 2021, leaving him with multiple injuries.

According to the suit, Twin met Chyna in August 2020 and shortly thereafter moved into her Woodland Hills, Calif. home, which she shared with son King, 11, and daughter Dream, 7.

Twin alleges that Chyna “would regularly drink alcohol and use other drugs, to excess,” and that when she was under the influence, she would become “physically violent and verbally threatening and abusive” toward her partner “for no apparent reason.”

Per the suit, he accuses his ex of punching, shoving, slapping and kicking him, and says she’d “often” threaten to kill him, either in a fight or in his sleep. Twin claims he “would always do his best to avoid the blows” and restrain Chyna, as he cared for her and wanted her to get help. He alleges that once she sobered up, Chyna often wouldn’t be able to recall attacks from the night prior, or would apologize in order to maintain their relationship.

Blac Chyna sued by ex-boyfriend and Rapper Twin Hector over claims she beat him up in his sleep (photo)

“At no point did [Chyna] ever show sincere remorse to [Twin] or, on his suggestion, seek medical and/or psychological treatment for her propensity for violence,” the suit says.

Twin claims he “loved” Chyna and encouraged her to seek help, but she refused, instead allegedly blaming him for “not mechanically abiding by her every instruction or demand.”

In September 2021, Twin claims that while he slept in their home, Chyna woke him up “without warning” with “multiple closed-fisted punches, elbow blows, and knee kicks to his body and face.”

The rapper says he was “virtually blinded by the blows to his eyes,” and had blood dripping down his face. Chyna allegedly saw the injuries she’d given him and called her personal doctor to come to their house and give him first aid — and the doctor allegedly recommended Twin see a plastic surgeon, an ophthalmological surgeon, a neurologist and a psychiatrist to treat his various wounds.

Twin alleges in the suit that he believes Chyna “has had violence and anger issues resulting from her abuse of alcohol for many years, and that the primary victims of such violence and abuse are the partners with whom she is in intimate relationships.”

Chyna’s former fiancé Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares daughter Dream, previously testified under oath that she “tried to kill” him.

Kardashian, 37, took the stand in Los Angeles Superior Court in April 2022 during a trial between Chyna and his family, and said their time together was a “toxic relationship.”

He testified that in 2016, she allegedly tried to strangle him with an iPhone cord, hit him with a six-foot metal rod and pointed an unloaded gun at him. She later claimed in court the moment was her “being funny.”

Twin claims Chyna’s alleged abuse left him with severe insomnia and PTSD, and that over the course of their relationship, he’d suffered a broken nose, deep cuts on his face, a scar on his eyelid, whiplash, nerve damage, daily headaches and insomnia.

“Hopefully, this lawsuit will convince [Chyna] to get help and that no man (or woman) is above the law, especially when it comes to domestic violence,” the suit says. “[Twin] sincerely hopes that [Chyna’s] damaging acts or omissions as alleged in this complaint never occur, to anyone, ever again.”