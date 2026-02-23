BLOOD, BETRAYAL & A $10M RANSOM: MOB BOSS’S SON TORTURED IN BALI KIDNAP HORROR





A chilling international drama has exploded after 28-year-old Igor Komarov son of alleged Ukrainian crime figure Oleksandr Petrovsky, also known as “Narik” was snatched while holidaying in Bali.





In a gut-wrenching ransom video circulating online, a battered and bloodied Igor pleads for his family to hand over $10 million money kidnappers claim was stolen through shadowy call-centre scams. The captors allege the cash was protected by his father’s criminal network.





The footage reportedly shows Igor missing fingers and suffering shattered legs, with threats that an arm could be severed next. “No police. No underworld fixers,” the masked abductors warn.





Igor had been travelling with his brother, Ermak Petrovsky, who reportedly escaped. Sources suggest the kidnappers tracked Igor through social media posts showing off a luxury boat trip with girlfriend Eva Mishalova.





Authorities in Indonesia and Ukraine remain silent but whispers point to brutal payback from Russian or Chechen crime syndicates. Igor’s fate now hangs in the balance.