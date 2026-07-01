Bodies of Khamenei and family members have not been buried

The spokesperson for the funeral committee said on Tuesday the bodies of the Ali Khamenei and his family members have not been buried or laid to rest, and have been preserved under “religious and legal standards.”

“For the first time we announce that the pure body of our martyred Imam and his family members, with full respect and care, have been preserved in accordance with Sharia and legal standards,” Iman Attarzadeh said, adding that the bodies have neither been buried nor formally entrusted elsewhere.

“Rumors circulating on social media that the body of the martyred leader of the revolution was buried at the shrine of Masumeh in Qom are completely false and have no validity,” Attarzadeh posted on X.