Body of 8-Year-Old Black Girl Found in a Suitcase, Her Mom Faces Murder Charges

Mila Chatman, an 8-year-old African American girl from Cleveland, Ohio, was found buried in a suitcase alongside her half-sister. Authorities have arrested their mother, Aliyah Henderson, 28, who now faces charges of aggravated murder.

Henderson is charged with two counts of aggravated murder after the bodies of Mila and 10-year-old Amor Wilson were discovered in shallow graves in Collinwood. Both girls were placed in separate suitcases, and the official cause of death is still pending.

The father, who asked to remain anonymous, said he felt powerless for years. He shared photos and videos showing Mila’s bright, joyful personality. He said he had spent six years trying to gain custody but was repeatedly blocked, and his requests to involve Child Protective Services went unanswered, according to Fox 8.

“I just feel useless. I couldn’t save my daughter,” he said, recalling the last time he saw Mila four years ago. He believes her death could have been prevented if he had been allowed more access.

Both fathers of the girls tried to gain custody over the years. Mila’s father said Henderson often left the children and did not cooperate. He hopes DNA results will soon provide more answers, but said he already feels the heartbreak of losing Mila.

Authorities continue investigating the case as the community mourns the loss of two young lives. A growing memorial near the site of the discovery shows how deeply the deaths have affected friends, family, and neighbors.