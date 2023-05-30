BODY OF D£AD CHILD FOUND IN C0FFIN BEHIND SCHOOL

A DECOMPOSED b0dy of what appears to be a ch!ld aged below five has been discovered behind Kakonde Primary School in Mpulungu, Northern Province.

Northern Province police commanding officer Gloria Mulele said in a statement yesterday that the child’s b0dy was wrapped in a sack and put in a c9ffin by unknown people on an unknown day.

Mulele said the body was discovered by a police officer on Saturday when he overheard people saying there was a coffin behind the school.

“Constable Mponyela, of protective unit in Mpulungu, was on his way home from work on Saturday and when he reached Kakonde Primary School, he met unknown people discussing that they had seen a c0ffin behind the school,” Mulele said.

“The police officer asked the people where exactly they had seen the c0ffin and they showed him.”

Mulele said upon opening the coffin, in the presence of the people who had gathered, Mponyela found a decomposed b0dy of what appeared to be a ch!ld under the age of five.

It is not clear whether the child di£d of natural causes or if there was foul play involved.

Mulele said since the mortuary does not accommodate decomposed b0dies, the c9ffin containing the remains of the child was later buried at Kayizha Cemetery in Mpulungu and the grave has been marked.

She said investigations have been launched into the matter to establish how the child di£d and why the c0ffin was left behind a public school.

No arrests have been made so far and it is not clear whether the child’s relatives have been traced.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail