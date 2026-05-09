Boebert Drops Biblical Bombshell on UFO Files: Fallen Angels and Nephilim Are the Real Threat



Rep. Lauren Boebert is cutting through the government spin on the latest UFO disclosures, pointing straight to the Bible for answers that elites and skeptics keep ignoring. While Washington dangles partial “transparency” on UAPs, the Colorado conservative is reminding Americans that Scripture already warned us about these deceptive entities.





In a direct, no-nonsense interview, Boebert laid it out clearly: The answers to the UFO puzzle aren’t new revelations from bureaucrats—they’re in the Old Testament.





“But the more I look into this, the more I see the Old Testament and what was told to us there, of fallen angels, and Nephilim. I mean, this is in the Bible. There’s nothing that says that fallen angels, that Nephilim just disappeared,” she stated.

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She connected the dots to reported phenomena: “There are things we have seen that could have resembled portals.”



Boebert didn’t mince words on the spiritual stakes: “I do believe that this is more spiritual and, if you really want to go there, demonic.”





She closed with a powerful reminder of God’s sovereignty: “God is the creator of the universe. He’s never going to stop creating.”





This isn’t fringe speculation—it’s a bold conservative pushback against materialist explanations that dismiss the supernatural battle described in Genesis 6 and echoed through Scripture. While the left and deep state push “aliens” to distract or deceive, Boebert is urging patriots to view these events through a biblical lens: Fallen beings have been active since the beginning, and America must stay grounded in truth, faith, and vigilance against deception in the end times.



The files may be dropping, but the real fight is spiritual. Boebert gets it.