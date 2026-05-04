URGENT: Botswana cuts electricity to South Africa and closes its borders





President Duma Boko has declared a state of emergency and announced drastic measures against South Africa, amid escalating tensions fueled by accusations of xenophobia against Botswana citizens.





Among the most striking decisions is the cutoff of electricity to several South African provinces—an unprecedented move that risks worsening the already severe energy crisis in the neighboring country. In addition, the Botswana government has ordered the immediate closure of its borders and demanded the return of all its citizens currently in South Africa.





In a firm speech, Duma Boko strongly criticized the treatment of Botswana nationals, recalling his country’s historical support during the struggle against apartheid.





“We helped you fight oppression, and today our children are being humiliated.”