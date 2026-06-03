🌾 Botswana Strengthens Food Security with Major Expansion of Pandamatenga Grain Silos





The Pandamatenga Grain Silos project, developed through a strategic partnership between the Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) and the Botswana Agricultural Marketing Board Botswana Agricultural Marketing Board – BAMB (BAMB), is emerging as a transformative investment with significant long-term benefits for Botswana’s agricultural sector and food security.





While BAMB contributed the technical expertise and specifications that have ensured the facility’s operational success, SEZA’s involvement reflects its broader commitment to advancing value addition, agro-processing, and industrial development within the Pandamatenga Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and beyond.





The newly completed silos have added 60,000 metric tonnes of grain storage capacity, increasing Pandamatenga’s total storage capacity from 30,000 to 90,000 metric tonnes. This substantial expansion provides safe, efficient, and large-scale storage for grain producers, helping to preserve crop quality, reduce post-harvest losses, and strengthen the country’s agricultural value chain.



As Botswana continues to pursue greater food self-sufficiency and economic diversification, the project stands as a key milestone in enhancing national grain reserves, supporting farmers, and driving agro-industrial growth.



📸 SEZ