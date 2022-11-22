BOWMAN SUES LAKE OIL GROUP OF COMPANIES, DEMANDS $600,000 FACILITATION FEES
FORMER Kabushi PF MP Bowman Lusambo has dragged Lake Oil group of companies limited to court demanding payment of US$600,000, being facilitation fees for the company’s various investments.
Lusambo is also seeking damages for breach of the verbal contract, to be determined by the Lusaka High Court. He further wants damages for financial loss, frustration, trauma, depression, pain, embarrassment, inconvenience and anguish, also to be calculated by the court, as well as, interest and costs.
Credit: News Diggers
When did Lusambo became a Business Consultant? facilitation fee as Provincial Minister or a private company. This matter needs thorough investigations, Such are just other products of corruption if such services were given to Lake Oil Limited while serving as Provincial Minister.
Kikikikikiki ayamba kuziulula. Interesting case. Please may the hearings always be in the papers. All he had were “verbal” contracts with corporate entities? Zamtel, he claimed a verbal contract with them ND Mpanga Mwanakatwe about non payment of rentals for a house in Ndola; and now verbal contract for “facilitation fees”? In what capacity was this contract “signed”?
Maybe he had shares. LOL
Facilitation fees on a Verbal Contract ? Bupuba si bu paya…