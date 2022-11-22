BOWMAN SUES LAKE OIL GROUP OF COMPANIES, DEMANDS $600,000 FACILITATION FEES

FORMER Kabushi PF MP Bowman Lusambo has dragged Lake Oil group of companies limited to court demanding payment of US$600,000, being facilitation fees for the company’s various investments.

Lusambo is also seeking damages for breach of the verbal contract, to be determined by the Lusaka High Court. He further wants damages for financial loss, frustration, trauma, depression, pain, embarrassment, inconvenience and anguish, also to be calculated by the court, as well as, interest and costs.

Credit: News Diggers