Brazilian bodybuilder famed for injecting alcohol and oil into his arms d!es at 55

A famous Brazilian bodybuilder has reportedly d!ed at the age of 55 after suffering health complications.

Arlindo de Souza, who drew widespread fame for injecting mineral oil and alcohol into his arms to create their hulking muscles, is said to have passed away on Tuesday in the Brazilian city of Recife, according to Globo.

De Souza, dubbed the ‘Brazilian Popeye’ for his bulky physique, suffered renal failure complications, which had hospitalized him since December.

An official de@th certificate stating his cause of death hasn’t yet been issued.

One of De Souza’s kidneys first shut down before his second failed around Christmas, Denis Gomes de Luna, his nephew, told the Brazilian outlet.

Fluid is then said to have built up in de Souza’s lungs, and he went into cardiac arrest before doctors could even perform haemodialysis, a life-saving treatment for kidney failure.

The weightlifter gained notoriety for his burly arms, which made headlines when his biceps measured a staggering 29 inches round.

De Souza reportedly used a cocktail of oil and alcohol to inflate his muscles, injecting the concoction to increase the size of his arms.

Around 10 years ago, de Souza revealed that he had lost a friend – named Paulinho – who had also participated in the hazardous methods.

‘I felt his death a lot,’ he said at the time, via The Sun.

‘I’ve stopped taking it, and other things as well, but there is always that will to start again. But I’m managing to control myself, to this day.’

De Souza was first introduced to the method by an acquaintance at the gym, who offered him the cocktail.

He later stopped taking the injections and instead dedicated himself to warning younger athletes of their dangers.

De Souza first shot to fame in the 2000s when he began to appear on television shows to show off his Popeye-esque physique.