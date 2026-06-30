BRE CALLS FOR RETRACTION AND APOLOGY OF KAFWAYA’S AIRPORTS REMARKS





By Mary Malisana



The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has demanded for an apology from Tonse Alliance Finance Chairperson Mutotwe Kafwaya over remarks questioning the need for an airport in Western Province.





The BRE says it is disappointed that such comments were made by a former national leader, describing the remarks as unfortunate and offensive to the people of Western Province.





Speaking to Bulozi TV News, BRE Ngambela Mukela Manyando called on Kafwaya to immediately retract his statement and issue a public apology to the people of the province.