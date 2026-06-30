BRE gives Tonse Alliance seven days to apologise over Mongu airport remarks



The Barotseland Royal Establishment (BRE) has given the Tonse Alliance a seven-day ultimatum to publicly apologise over comments made by its finance chairperson, Mutotwe Kafwaya, questioning the need for an international airport in Mongu, warning that failure to do so could prompt traditional leaders to advise the people of Barotseland on how to respond politically.





Lusaka, 30 June – The warning follows widespread criticism of remarks attributed to Kafwaya, who recently suggested that Western Province did not deserve an international airport, triggering outrage among residents and traditional leaders.





In a strongly worded letter addressed to Tonse Alliance leader Brian Mundubile, BRE Ngambela Manyando Mukela said the royal establishment viewed Kafwaya’s comments as reflecting the position of the opposition alliance rather than a personal opinion.





“We are extremely flabbergasted by his statement. Barotseland is an integral part of Zambia. The remarks are discriminatory, divisive and disrespectful to the Litunga and the people of Barotseland,” Mukela said.





The Ngambela stressed that although the BRE does not engage in partisan politics, it has a responsibility to defend the rights and development aspirations of the people of Barotseland





He said the establishment could not remain silent when statements appeared to undermine the region’s entitlement to national development projects and infrastructure.





The BRE has demanded that the Tonse Alliance immediately distance itself from Kafwaya’s remarks, compel him to unconditionally withdraw the statement and issue a written apology to the Ngambela and the Kuta on behalf of the people of Barotseland.





The royal establishment has also called on the Alliance to publicly affirm its support for the construction and upgrading of airports in Western Province, including those in Mongu and Kalabo.





In addition, it wants the opposition alliance to commit that none of its members will campaign on a platform that opposes development projects in Barotseland.





“The people of Barotseland have endured marginalisation for too long. We will not accept any political formation that treats our homeland as undeserving of modern infrastructure,” Mukela said.





The BRE has given the Tonse Alliance seven days to formally respond to its demands.



Mukela warned that failure to do so would leave the traditional leadership with no option but to advise the people of Barotseland accordingly while engaging traditional, civic and international stakeholders over the matter.



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