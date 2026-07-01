Breakdown for the major political parties + independents in fielding of Mps in the 2026 constituencies.
Central Province, :
UPND 23/23
NRPUP 19/23
Independent candidates 16/23
Other Political Parties (CF, SP, ZMP, etc.) 9/23
Copperbelt Province:
UPND 29/29
NRPUP 17/29
Independent candidates 25/29
Other Political Parties (CF, SP, ZMP, etc.) 22/29
Eastern Province:
UPND 29/29
NRPUP 28/29
Independent candidates 25/29
Other Political Parties (CF, SP, ZMP, etc.) 24/29
In Luapula Province:
UPND 20/20
NRPUP 20/20
Independent candidates 12/20
Other Political Parties (CF, SP, ZMP, etc.) 20/20
Lusaka Province:
UPND 18/18
NRPUP 13/18
Independent candidates 17/18
Other Political Parties (CF, SP, ZMP, etc.) 15/18
Muchinga Province:
UPND 14/14
NRPUP 14/14
Independent candidates 9/14
Other Political Parties (CF, SP, ZMP, etc.) 12/14
Northern Province:
UPND 19/19
NRPUP 19/19
Independent candidates 14/19
Other Political Parties (CF, SP, ZMP, etc.) 15/19
Northwestern Province:
UPND 19/19
NRPUP 10/19
Independent candidates 18/19
Other Political Parties (CF, SP, ZMP, etc.) 7/18
Southern Province:
UPND 29/29
NRPUP 5/29
Independent candidates 25/29
Other Political Parties (CF, SP, ZMP, etc.) 5/29
Western Province:
UPND 26/26
NRPUP 10/26
Independent candidates 23/26
Other Political Parties (CF, SP, ZMP, etc.) 10/26