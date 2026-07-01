Breakdown for the major political parties + independents in fielding of Mps in the 2026 constituencies.





Central Province, :

UPND 23/23

NRPUP 19/23

Independent candidates 16/23

Other Political Parties (CF, SP, ZMP, etc.) 9/23





Copperbelt Province:

UPND 29/29

NRPUP 17/29

Independent candidates 25/29

Other Political Parties (CF, SP, ZMP, etc.) 22/29





Eastern Province:

UPND 29/29

NRPUP 28/29

Independent candidates 25/29

Other Political Parties (CF, SP, ZMP, etc.) 24/29





In Luapula Province:

UPND 20/20

NRPUP 20/20

Independent candidates 12/20

Other Political Parties (CF, SP, ZMP, etc.) 20/20





Lusaka Province:

UPND 18/18

NRPUP 13/18

Independent candidates 17/18

Other Political Parties (CF, SP, ZMP, etc.) 15/18





Muchinga Province:

UPND 14/14

NRPUP 14/14

Independent candidates 9/14

Other Political Parties (CF, SP, ZMP, etc.) 12/14





Northern Province:

UPND 19/19

NRPUP 19/19

Independent candidates 14/19

Other Political Parties (CF, SP, ZMP, etc.) 15/19





Northwestern Province:

UPND 19/19

NRPUP 10/19

Independent candidates 18/19

Other Political Parties (CF, SP, ZMP, etc.) 7/18





Southern Province:

UPND 29/29

NRPUP 5/29

Independent candidates 25/29

Other Political Parties (CF, SP, ZMP, etc.) 5/29





Western Province:

UPND 26/26

NRPUP 10/26

Independent candidates 23/26

Other Political Parties (CF, SP, ZMP, etc.) 10/26