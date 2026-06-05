BREBNER CHANGALA TO REPRESENT HIMSELF AFTER DISENGAGING HIS LAWYERS IN SEDITIOUS PRACTICES MATTER





By Nelson Zulu



Civil Rights activist Brebner Changala will now represent himself after disengaging his lawyers kabamba simukonda and Kambwa Angola from representing him in the court for the offence of seditious practices.





This is after High Court Judge Davies Chibwili, sitting as chief resident magistrate, dismissed an application by the lawyers to refer the matter to the constitutional court because Changala has raised a complaint against the court.





The lawyers cited articles 128 and 143 of the constitution as a basis for constitutional references, which judge Chibwili dismissed for lack of merit and lacking basis.





The court noted that there is no law that compels a court to recuse oneself from hearing a matter in an event a complaint is raised against it and ordered that Defence commences immediately..





However, Mr. Changala asked the court to adjourn the matter for him to decide on whether he will provide sworn-in evidence or a statement to his Defence because he still remains unaware that his remarks constituted an offence.





Prior to parting ways with his lawyers, one of the lawyers Kambwa Aongola told the court that Mr. Changala had not provided instructions for him to open Defence which the court did not take lightly.





Mr. Changala is accused of making seditious remarks in May 2024 during the disappearance of then Petauke Central Member of parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda.



Defence is scheduled for 29th June 2026.



PHOENIX NEWS