FORMER FACTION PF LUNDAZI MP BRENDA NYIRENDA CLAIMS SHE TURNED DOWN UPND VICE-PRESIDENTIAL OFFER



Former faction PF Member of Parliament for Lundazi, Brenda Nyirenda, has made the startling claim that the UPND approached her ahead of this year’s elections with an offer to become the party’s vice-presidential running mate.





Speaking to Kanele Radio FM, Nyirenda alleged that she was being persuaded to join the ruling party but rejected the proposal.





“They were enticing me to join UPND ahead of this year’s election and promised to pick me as their Vice-President/running mate. I refused,” Nyirenda claimed.





The claim has sparked debate, with observers questioning the circumstances and credibility of the alleged offer.