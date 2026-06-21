By Given Mutinta

BRENDAH NYIRENDA’S RALLY SIGNALS A SHIFT IN EASTERN PROVINCE POLITICS



In the dynamic arena of Zambian politics, Brendah Nyirenda, a member of parliament candidate for Lundazi on the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance ticket, held a noteworthy election campaign rally under exceptional circumstances.





Despite the suspension of presidential campaigns by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), Nyirenda forged ahead, organizing a huge rally that notably lacked musicians and the physical presence of the presidential candidate. This event has become a significant marker in the political landscape of the Eastern Province.





Traditionally, campaign events are vibrant affairs, often energized by live music and the visit of prominent party figures, particularly the presidential candidate.





The large turnout—underscores a palpable enthusiasm and potential shift in voter allegiance within the region.