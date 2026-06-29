BRIAN MUNDUBILE AND MAKEBI ZULU ARE NOT YET MATURE TO LEAD ZAMBIA – MILES SAMPA



PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF) President and UPND member Miles Sampa says Tonse Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile and his running mate Makebi Zulu are not yet mature enough to govern Zambia.





Commenting on the opposition pair, Sampa said the two should not be entrusted with the country’s leadership, arguing that the presidency requires experienced leadership.





“Boys will always be boys to play around and have fun. Presidential politics teyabana iyo. Kuti baisapwila US$6.7 billion reserve yonse ukuipela for enjoy. President of Zambia nibola yabakulu, and for now it’s HH’s time, who cannot take the country back to kaloba days,” Sampa said.





His remarks come as political campaigns intensify ahead of the 2026 general elections, with parties stepping up efforts to convince voters of their suitability to lead the country.