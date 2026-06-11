BRIAN MUNDUBILE AND MAKEBI ZULU SUFFER SETBACK AHEAD OF 13 AUGUST 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS.





By Augustine Chilufya, Freelance Journalist



After so much hype and pomp over creation of the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance. Reality is slowly beginning to sink in for Brian Mundubile, Alliance Presidential candidate and Makebi Zulu his Running mate in the 2026 Polls. The union of convenience by the duo is premised on the understanding that potential funders would fund their campaigns. Alas, it has dawned on the Alliance that it’s not easy to be in the opposition and it will take ten years or more for their project to come to fruition.





In short, resources for the Tonse Pamodzi campaigns have become difficult to source from Kenyan opposition leaders, especially after Mundubile was briefly detained and searched at the Airport in that country for courting the opposition for funds and promising mining rights to parcels of land in exchange for funding.





Consequently, this has limited the duo to pockets of funding elsewhere, as the risk of the duo being a bad investment choice has put potential funders on the fence. Even the likes of Ghulam Patel are skeptic of the duo winning as they have been classified as a long term project and waste of resources, since there is no genuine guarantee on immediate return on investment.





Ultimately, the absence of funding has unsettled the Alliance national leadership who are not telling the truth to their membership across the country as mobilization and campaigns have been negatively affected.





To get over the disappointment of absence of visibility on ground, the Alliance has resorted to claiming that there is shrinking democratic space in the country as campaign rallies have been restricted. This is expected to continue and well meaning Zambians should be alert to such false narratives.



Ilelanga News. June 11, 2026.



Pic credit: Andy