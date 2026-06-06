BRIAN MUNDUBILE CALLS FOR NATIONAL UNITY AND MERIT-BASED LEADERSHIP AS HE MEETS ASPIRING CANDIDATES, MOBILIZATION TEAM FROM SOUTHERN PROVINCE.





National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) Presidential Candidate Brian Mundubile today met a delegation of party aspiring candidates and mobilization team from Southern province at his residence in Lusaka.





During the meeting, Mr Mundubile reaffirmed his commitment to restoring national unity as the foundation for Zambia’s development.





He has described the meeting as historic as it marks the beginning of a national movement aimed at healing divisions and bringing Zambians together regardless of political affiliation, tribe, region or religion.





He said that Zambia’s greatest challenge is growing division among its people and stated that national unity must be restored before the country can achieve meaningful progress and development.





Mr Mundubile called upon all aspiring candidates and citizens to become ambassadors of unity and to promote the values that once defined Zambia under the principle of “One Zambia One Nation.”





He noted that Zambia belongs to all its citizens and future generations and stressed that political competition should never be allowed to divide the nation.



Mr Mundubile also stated that the Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance is determined to break long-standing political barriers and reject the notion that certain regions belong exclusively to particular political parties.





He said leadership should be chosen on merit, competence and the ability to deliver results rather than on tribal, regional or religious considerations.



“The people of Zambia deserve leaders who are selected on the basis of performance, integrity and capacity to serve. Decisions about leadership should never be determined by tribe, region or religion but by who can best deliver development and improve the lives of our people,” he said.





Mr Mundubile announced that the restoration of national unity will be among the foremost priorities of an NRPUP government and a central pillar of the party’s manifesto.





He also urged political leaders to reject divisive rhetoric and focus instead on ideas, policies and solutions that advance the interests of the nation.





Mr Mundubile reaffirmed his commitment to a Zambia where every citizen is free to support the political party and leader of their choice without fear, intimidation or discrimination.





“We are one people. We must live by our motto one Zambia, one nation. Political differences must never make us enemies. Our future depends on our ability to work together, respect one another and build a united Zambia for generations to come,” he said.



Issued by:

Presidential Press and Media Affairs Director

Newton Bwalya