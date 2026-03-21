Brian MUNDUBILE is the new Trump of Zambia- Prophet lsaac Amata

“THE INTERNAL SPY PLANTED AGAINST BRIAN MUNDUBILE… BE VIGILANT!..PROPHET ISAAC AMATA…MARCH 20,2026

Congratulations to those who arrested opposition leader and presidential candidate of the Tonse Alliance in Zambia Brian MUNDUBILE

Learning you never learn!



I spoke about his upcoming arrest in February 15,2026 saying arresting him will end up making him even more popular!

Have you forgotten what former president Biden of America did to Trump out of fear!



He kept arresting and indicting him and l told you the more you arrest Trump the quicker you take him to the White House!

Today Trump is president!



Brian MUNDUBILE is the new Trump of Zambia! Be watchful in what you eat, drink as the days go by even FROM WITHIN THERE IS A PLANTED SPY!…even the one sharing information about your movements!



Enemy within…enemies outside..Vet everything! Remember it was l Prophet lsaac Amata who warned John Magfuli against poisoning saying..”l saw your second term victory but 6 months later a poisoning and your vice a lady taking over!

BE VIGILANT!..a poisoning agenda l see!”

Prophet ISAAC AMATA Prophecies