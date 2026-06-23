Brian Mundubule Expresses Concern Over Unscrupulous Independent Candidates in Southern, Western, and North-Western Provinces





By: John Mululwe



Opposition leader Brian Mundubule has expressed dissatisfaction with some independent candidates in the Southern, Western, and North-Western provinces. Rumors circulating within the opposition camp suggest that certain candidates have taken money from him but are not actively campaigning.



According to sources from the opposition, Mundubule and his vice are not happy with the behavior of some independent candidates. One example cited is the case of Kalomo, where one candidate withdrew from the race and he has come back claiming more funds, while another who did not withdraw was funded, he’s quiet not doing anything later claimed additional funds.



Mundubule questioned the integrity of these candidates, stating, “What kind of people are they?” He accused them of being scammers and warned that such actions could hinder Zambia’s development.



“these guys are scammers like this Zambia can not develop,” Mundubule said.

Mundubule emphasized that the opposition only trusts two independent candidates: Mazabuka and Mapatizya. He stated that these candidates are performing well and will continue to receive funding. “We can win those seats.”

Mundubule added, “Time is not with us. We need to push hard to win this year’s elections. HH is not joking.”