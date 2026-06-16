By George Mtonga

Brian will drop Makebi when they lose in august. And he will pursue a different strategy for 2031.





However, what will happen in 2031 will be a complete take over of young politicians, and a youth president will represent our values more than anything.





So a whole new generation of politicians will want their cut in 2031 and if he runs he will lose.



Because age will not be on his side.



Makebi will fade into oblivion.. Binwell, Munir and others will be the guys we fight with in 2031.





In 2031 for UPND, i will lead the national campaign for my candidates and i will have already built a financial infrastructure in the party with 200M kwacha.





NO UPND ADOPTED CANDIDATE WILL HAVE TO SPEND THEIR MONEY when im done with what i will be building over the next 5 years.



This is the last election that our fathers will be dominating.



2031 we completely take over.