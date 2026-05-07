BRICS COUNTRIES REPORTEDLY PUSHING TO DITCH THE US DOLLAR IN GLOBAL TRADE — SPARKS WORLDWIDE DEBATE



The BRICS alliance has once again sparked global attention after reports claimed the bloc is planning to expand trade using alternative currencies instead of relying heavily on the US dollar.





The discussion around de-dollarization has been growing among BRICS nations, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, with leaders exploring ways to strengthen trade using local currencies and independent payment systems.





Supporters of the move argue that relying less on the US dollar could give developing nations more economic independence, reduce exposure to Western sanctions, and strengthen trade cooperation between BRICS members.





Others believe the idea could completely reshape global economic power in the future if more countries begin trading outside the dollar-based financial system.



However, critics argue that replacing the US dollar would be extremely difficult because it remains the world’s dominant reserve currency and is deeply connected to global banking, energy markets, and international trade.





The reports have now triggered massive reactions online, with some praising BRICS for challenging Western financial dominance, while others warn that any major shift away from the dollar could create economic instability and political tension worldwide.





South Africans are also debating whether BRICS membership truly benefits the country economically or mainly serves geopolitical interests.



Do you think BRICS countries can realistically weaken the power of the US dollar — or is the dollar still too powerful to replace? 🌍👇