🚨 BREAKING: BRICS to Kick Out India & Bring In Pakistan?



Sources reveal that the recent BRICS Deputy Foreign Ministers meeting held in India ended in complete chaos with severe disagreements and no joint statement.



Russia is said to be furious at India for not fully supporting Iran. Moscow now wants Pakistan to take India’s place in BRICS.

Media reports claim Russia no longer trusts India, while Iran has also openly expressed distrust towards New Delhi.



Not a single BRICS country is happy with India’s performance and stance anymore.