British Conservatives expected to lose next election handily to Labour – Survey

The Conservative Party, led by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is likely to lose by a lot in the upcoming national election. A new prediction says the Labour Party could win over 400 seats.

The YouGov model predicts which party will win in different areas based on how many people they think will vote for them. It says that the Conservatives will win 155 seats and Labour will win 403 seats. Britain’s parliament has 650 places for politicians to sit.

Surveys have shown that Labour is ahead of the Conservatives by a lot of points. Sunak has said that he plans to hold an election in the second half of the year.

The Conservatives have been in charge since 2010, but there have been five different prime ministers during that time because of the Brexit vote and the COVID crisis.

The poll showed that Sunak is having a hard time getting support after cutting taxes last month. This is happening before the local elections in May. The prediction showed that the Conservatives are not doing as well, and Labour is doing better compared to when YouGov last made a similar prediction in January.

YouGov predicts that the Conservative Party will win less seats than they did in 1997 when they lost to the Labour Party led by Tony Blair.

According to YouGov, some well-known Conservative politicians like finance minister Jeremy Hunt and former leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt might not win their seats in the election.

The model predicted that Labour would not win as many seats as it did when Blair was in charge. It also predicted that the majority of seats they would win would be less than what they won in 1997.

YouGov talked to 18,761 adults in the UK from March 7-27 for the survey. The number is a lot bigger than typical surveys, and YouGov said the way they did it correctly guessed the results of the last two elections.

The model predicted that in the election, Labour would get 41 percent of the votes and Conservatives would get 24 percent. However, it mentioned that the results might be different from the usual polls because it included people who are not planning to vote.