British couple arrested after a six-month-old baby tested positive for coc@ine.

A British couple have been arrested after the youngest child, a six-month-old baby, tested positive for coc@ine.

According to Mail Online, the pair left their three young children in a Costa del Sol hotel to go out partying.

The baby has now been taken into temporary social services care, along with their siblings – aged four and two years old.

Sources close to the ongoing investigation have described the situation the youngsters were found in as ‘worrying,’ saying the hotel room they were in was in a mess and the eldest child was looking after the others.

Although the regional Junta de Andalucia government has taken temporary charge of the children, they are understood to have been taken to Malaga’s Materno Infantil Hospital for a check-up.

It is not yet clear whether police waited for their parents to return to their hotel before arresting them or located them while they were still out partying.

The hotel they were staying at, which is in the popular resort of Benalmadena, has not been named.