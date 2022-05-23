BRITISH TEENAGER DESPARATE TO PLAY FOR CHIPOLOPOLO.

Blackpool U18 Youth player Olly Hesford recently helped his team to do the double by winning the U18 North West Youth Alliance title and the President Cup.

He showed his love for Zambia by proudly displaying the Zambian flag as they were presented with the trophy and sang the ‘Samina Samina” tune made famous by Rangers Fans and Leicester City fans who sing it for Fashion Sakala and Patson Daka respectively.

The lad had time to chat with Zambians on Twitter where he declared his intention to one day wear the Chipolopolo jersey.

Olly’s Grandfather Stephen Hesford was Stephen in Ndola, Zambia in 1960. Also a footballer, Stephen played for the likes of Sunderland and Hull City.

With Ministry of Home Affairs still unable to find material to print Aime Mabika’s passport. It remains to be seen if young Olly Hesford will get his wish.