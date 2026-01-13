Burkina Faso Appoints New Government, Reduces Number of Ministries



Burkina Faso has trimmed the number of Ministries from 24 to 22, in a new government formed by President Ibrahim Traore on Monday evening. A cabinet reshuffle has also seen the dismissal of four Ministers and appointment of two new officials, the state media reported.





The cabinet shakeup comes days after the government announced a failed coup attempt meant to overthrow Captain Ibrahim Traore, who seized power in a 2022 coup.





To reduce the number of Ministries, Traore merged the Ministry of Infrastructure and Land Access with that of Housing and Urban Planning, to form the Ministry of Homeland Construction.





Meanwhile the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal and Fisheries Resources was merged with that of Environment, Water and Sanitation, to form the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, Animal and Fisheries Resources.





He also renamed the Ministry of Civil Service, Labor and Social Protection, to the Ministry of Servants of the People. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense and Veterans Affairs, has been renamed to the Ministry of War and Patriotic Defense.





The Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, in charge of Relations with Institutions, Keeper of the Seals, has become simply the Ministry of Justice.





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabè Abroad is now the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Ministry of Humanitarian Action and National Solidarity has become the Ministry of Family and Solidarity.



