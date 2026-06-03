Burkina Faso–Benin: Reviving Cooperation for Shared Security and Prosperity.



During an official visit to Ouagadougou on June 2, 2026, Burkina Faso’s President, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, and Benin’s President, Romuald Wadagni held talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.





The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deeper cooperation based on trust and solidarity, with a strong focus on tackling terrorism, cross-border crime, and violent extremism. They also discussed expanding collaboration in trade, industry, vocational training, infrastructure, and logistics.





Both sides highlighted the strategic importance of the Port of Cotonou for Burkina Faso’s supply chain and agreed to improve transport corridors and accelerate pending cooperation agreements.



The visit concluded with an official invitation for President Traoré to visit Benin, signaling a renewed partnership for regional integration, peace, and shared prosperity.



 Présidence du Faso