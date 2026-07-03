Burkina Faso Forbids Helpers From  Publishing Images of Receivers

Burkina Faso has passed a new law making it a crime to help someone and publicise the act by taking pictures or videos of the person receiving the gift.





The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting held on Thursday and chaired by Captain Ibrahim Traoré.



According to the government, people can support others without exposing them or taking away their dignity.





The measure is part of several new decrees announced after the weekly cabinet meeting.



Another decree changes official working hours in the country.





From Monday to Thursday, work will run from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. On Fridays, work will run from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.



The government says the new working hours are meant to improve efficiency and productivity.





Burkina Faso has also created a technological academy where skilled citizens will train others through practical lessons.



The government says the aim is to reduce too much focus on theory in schools and promote hands-on learning.



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