BUSINESSMAN SHADRECK KASANDA DETAINED, FACES MORE CRIMINAL CHARGES

BUSINESSMAN SEDRIC KASANDA DETAINED, FACES MORE CRIMINAL CHARGES

The state is keeping in custody, Lusaka businessman Sedric Kasanda and two others in relation to money laundering, Tax evasion and forgery charges.

His detention follows a nolle prosequi entered by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri in a matter he was accused of obtaining money by false pretense and money laundering involving over 500,000 dollars.

In this matter, Mr. Kasanda was jointly charged with two businessmen Dominic Twinjika and Treasure Malandala as well as a mining company called Luwowoshi Mining Limited.

It was alleged that the accused with intent to deceive or defraud obtained over 500,000 dollars from a South African based businessman Anton Russell by falsely pretending that he had Gold and Cabot (sic), when in fact not.

Other allegations were that the accused with intent to deceive or defraud obtained USD 360,000.00 from Mr. Russell by falsely pretending that the money would be paid to Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) for mineral tax clearance certificate for the export of 82 kgs of gold when in fact not among other allegations.

Diamond TV