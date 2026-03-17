CABINET APPROVES 24-HOUR OPERATIONS FOR BUSINESSES, MARKETS AND BUS STATIONS

By Patricia Mbewe

Cabinet has approved the extension of business and operating hours to 24 hours for business houses, markets and bus stations in Zambia.

The decision, made at the 3rd Cabinet meeting on 16th March, 2026, chaired by President Hakainde Hichilema, aims to create a 24-hour economy to unlock economic growth, employment, and service delivery.

Announcing the resolutions at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said the move is expected to maximize productivity, enhance competitiveness, and create inclusive economic opportunities across all sectors.

Mr. Mweetwa said Cabinet also indicated a need to see supermarkets, ordinary markets, bus stations, and other business places operate 24 hours per day.

During the meeting, Mr. Mweetwa said Cabinet also approved the “Education (Amendment) Bill, 2026” for publication and introduction in Parliament.

He said the Bill provides free education for children enrolled in public institutions from early childhood to secondary school and revises the school education system, implementing government’s free education policy.

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