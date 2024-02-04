Calling for President Hakainde Hichilema to resign is not illegal- Jackson Silavwe

GOLDEN PARTY OF ZAMBIA PRESIDENT, JACKSON SILAVWE WRITES

The real reason why the Zambia Police Service has arrested Kapasa Mpomwa, is for calling for the resignation of President Hakainde Hichilema through a demonstration and nothing else.

Calling for President Hakainde Hichilema to resign is not illegal. Demonstrating against a sitting President in Zambia is also not illegal. The right to demonstrate is enshrined in the republican constitution.

In Kabwe a radio caller was arrested for differing with the PS during a radio program. In Kitwe, a Pastor was arrested for speaking on behalf of marketeers whose shops were about to be demolished.

It is unfortunate that the we are now witnessing the same intolerance, persecution and arbitrary arrests of opposition political party leaders by the UPND regime being extended to ordinary citizens now.

One might ask, what will follow next?

This barbaric conduct by the police is reminiscent of a state sponsored militia in a full fledged dictatorship. Zambia police must be called and returned to order.

We call for the unconditional release of Kapasa Mpomwa!

Silavwe Jackson

President