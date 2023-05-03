CAN YOU STOP THIS NONSENSE!

…fumes Nakacinda as he says police presence at ECL’s house is due to HH’s paranoia

Lusaka, Wednesday, May 3, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson for Information and Publicity Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakacinda has slammed President Hakainde Hichilema over the heavy presence of the armed police officers at Edgar Lungu’s residence in Ibex, Lusaka.

Addressing the media, Hon Nakacinda urged the police to stop “the nonsense.”

He added that the action taken by the police is as a result of the paranoia by the Head of State and members of the ruling UPND.

The “freedom fighter” charged that UPND has been running a narrative that the former president Lungu is intending to contest the 2026 elections.

“We all know that this is as a result of paranoia that Mr Hakainde Hichilema has and the UPND. There are two things… one, that the Patriotic Front remains strong. Two, the Zambian people are debating the performance of President Hakainde Hichilema in comparison to the performance of former president Edgar Lungu,” he said.

“And clearly the distinction is in black and while. And therefore, and they and their friends have been running a narrative which in the process they want to believe… the narrative of the coming back of the former president. This is total madness, to have a former head of state who enjoys immunity being stormed by the police, to have a search in a manner that this is being conducted is very unfortunate.”

Hon Nakacinda adviced the Head of State that he can only govern if there is peace in the country.

He also warned the President against being ill advised.

The police arrived at President Lungu’s residence at around 06:00am and demanded to search the premises. They claim to have a warrant.

Despite lawyers to the former President arguing that police cannot conduct a search as the residence of former president Lungu who enjoys immunity, the officers are determined to storm the premises.

Members of the party have continued flooding the residence in solidarity to the Lungu famiy as police have also intensified their presence.