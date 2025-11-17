Candace Owens Says President Trump is Being Blackmailed

Candace Owens, a 35-year-old conservative commentator based in the United States and known for her political media ventures, including the BLEXIT Foundation, is making headlines after issuing explosive claims connected to newly released Jeffrey Epstein emails involving President Donald Trump. She says that powerful international players are influencing American politics to blackmail Trump. The controversy erupted after the House Oversight Committee released internal emails referencing Trump, triggering a wave of reactions across social media and among political figures.

According to Yahoo News, the issue centers on a batch of emails dated November 12, which featured several references to Trump from Epstein and his associates. One message allegedly written by Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, speculated wildly about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin possessed compromising material involving Trump. Another message attributed to Epstein himself claimed that he “knew how dirty Donald is,” adding more fuel to long-standing questions about Epstein’s private communications and relationships.

Owens then entered the conversation forcefully, asserting on X that the gradual release of emails was designed to pressure and manipulate the former president. She claimed this slow drip of information amounted to “blackmailing President Donald Trump in broad daylight,” suggesting Trump would now be forced to cooperate with unnamed global actors. Her posts quickly spread across social media, prompting both outrage and support from different political camps.

Owens escalated her point by arguing that Israel—rather than political opponents or intelligence agencies—was behind what she described as a coordinated effort to control Trump. She cited Epstein’s alleged connections to Israeli intelligence while offering no evidence to support her assertions. Her claims come at a time when several leaked or hacked documents show that Yoni Koren, an aide to former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, spent extended periods living at Epstein’s Manhattan residence between 2013 and 2015, though these facts do not substantiate Owens’ broader accusations.

Her allegations also follow a recent pattern in which Owens has linked unrelated controversies to supposed Israeli interference. In the aftermath of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination, she similarly suggested Israeli involvement without providing documentation or verifiable proof. Critics argue that these repeated claims reflect a shift toward conspiracy-driven narratives in her commentary.

Meanwhile, former President Trump maintains that the revived attention on Epstein’s communications is politically motivated. On Truth Social, he dismissed the situation as a hoax and announced plans to request formal investigations by Attorney General Pam Bondi, the Department of Justice, and the FBI into Epstein’s relationships with several high-profile Democrats, including Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, and Reid Hoffman. Bondi responded publicly, stating she was assigning Manhattan U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton to lead the review into the matter.