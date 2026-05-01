🚨 CAPE TOWN HORROR: GRANDMOTHER STABBED TO DEATH IN BROAD DAYLIGHT NEAR AIRPORT DURING “SMASH-AND-GRAB” 🚨





A heartbreaking tragedy has shaken South Africans after 64-year-old Karin van Aardt from Nelspruit was brutally killed in Cape Town.





Karin had flown in with her husband, Herman, to celebrate their granddaughter’s 8th birthday — what was meant to be a joyful family moment turned into a nightmare.





After renting a car at the airport, they headed toward Vredenburg. But just minutes later, while stopped at a traffic light on Jakes Gerwel Drive in Bonteheuwel, a “smash-and-grab” turned deadly.





A man smashed the window, lunged into the vehicle, and repeatedly stabbed Karin while trying to steal her handbag. She died in front of her husband.





This was not a remote area.

This happened in broad daylight.

This happened near Cape Town International Airport — on a road used daily by thousands.





Another life lost. Another family destroyed.



South Africans are once again left asking how such brutal violence continues to happen in places where people should feel safe.



The country is watching. 🇿🇦