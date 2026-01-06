Capture of Maduro was ‘morally right’ – Kemi Badenoch

Venezuela was a “gangster state” and it was “morally right” for the US to send troops and seize its then president Nicolás Maduro, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said earlier.

“President Trump rightly pointed out how destabilising Venezuela is for the region, drug running, human trafficking, harbouring terrorists,” she told the Today programme.

“We can’t just sit back and say there is nothing we can do all the time.”

However, when asked it about Greenland, she said “it is not for sale” and that “we should be even presenting any kind of ambiguity”.

“I think Venezuela is different. I wish there had been another way but I cannot… say anything except I’m glad Maduro is gone,” Badenoch said.