CARRY THE SICK TO VOTE – HH

… 2026 election is serious business



President Hakainde Hichilema has urged people to carry the sick to go and vote, and take them back to bed after they have voted, in order to protect the development under his administration.





And the President has described the 2026 general elections as serious business.



Addressing residents upon his arrival in Mongu yesterday, President Hichilema pronounced several achievements performed under his administration, which he said must be protected by people turning out in huge numbers to vote.





He urged even those who were not in talking terms with others to go and make peace with each other.





“Even the one who is sick that day you give them tablets, you give them food, you carry them mwa



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/carry-the-sick-to-vote-hh-2026-election-is-serious-business/