CAT SINGS! R228m SAPS TENDER BOSS ADMITS FRAUD, TURNS STATE WITNESS



The explosive R228-million SAPS health services tender scandal has taken a dramatic twist after alleged cartel boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala pleaded guilty to fraud and corruption charges.

In a bombshell development, Matlala has agreed to testify as a state witness, a move that could expose others allegedly involved in the controversial deal.





Prosecutors allege the lucrative tender was secured through fraudulent misrepresentations, leading to the South African Police Service paying more than R50 million to Matlala’s company under false pretences.

The corruption charges further claim that proceeds from the contract were used to pay multiple SAPS members, raising fresh questions about corruption within the police service.





Matlala’s guilty plea marks a major breakthrough in one of South Africa’s most closely watched corruption cases. Attention now shifts to his expected testimony, which could implicate additional suspects and deepen the investigation into the multimillion-rand tender scandal.