CATHOLIC PRIEST SHOT DEAD IN MOZAMBIQUE

PRIEST SHOT DEAD IN MOZAMBIQUE



Bishop Osório Citora Afonso of the Diocese of Quelimane has died at the age of 54 after being shot at his residence on June 6.





Authorities report that unknown attackers forced their way into his home and shot him in the chest. Investigations are currently underway.





The late bishop was widely known for promoting peace and strongly condemning violence, and had recently spoken out against terrorist attacks in the region.



🙏 Let us keep his soul, the Church, and the people of Mozambique in our prayers during this difficult time.