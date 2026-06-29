CCMG CONCERNED OVER CONTINUED REPORTS OF VOTE BUYING IN SOME PARTS OF THE COUNTRY





By Josphat Mbewe



The Christian Churches Monitoring Group-CCMG- has expressed concern over continued reports of vote buying by some political players in selected parts of the country during the ongoing election campaign period.





Speaking in an interview with Phoenix News, CCMG Program Director Peter Mwanang’ombe says the organisation has observed electoral malpractices, including the distribution of handouts and attempts by some individuals to buy voters’ cards and National Registration Cards-NRCS- from citizens.





Mr. Mwanang’ombe has also raised concern over what he describes as unequal coverage of political candidates and parties by the public media, saying the situation is contrary to article 50 of the constitution, which guarantees equitable access to public media during elections.





He has urged public media institutions to provide balanced and fair coverage to all political contestants to ensure compliance with constitutional provisions and promote a level playing field throughout the campaign period.





Mr. Mwanang’ombe says adherence to electoral laws and constitutional principles is essential to strengthening public confidence in the electoral process and ensuring free, fair and credible elections.



PHOENIX NEWS