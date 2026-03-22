CHABINGA REVEALS THAT THE LIQUIDATORS DID NOT CLOSE THE POST NEWSPAPER





Patriotic Front President Robert Chabinga has revealed that The Post newspaper was not closed by liquidators, but by the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA).





Mr Chabinga says the liquidators only came in about six months after the newspaper had already been closed.



He explained that he was later appointed Recoveries and Operations Manager, and proposed that The Post be revived, citing its large workforce and potential to continue operating.





However, Mr Chabinga added that the directors of the newspaper were not willing to engage in dialogue with his team.





Speaking on the Kenny T One on One Podcast, Mr Chabinga said he also proposed that instead of placing the company under liquidation, it should have been put under receivership to allow negotiations with ZRA, the major creditor, and facilitate a return to operations





He added that several attempts were made to engage the directors so that employees could return to work, but these efforts were unsuccessful.





Mr Chabinga said that the team had no choice but to place The Post under full liquidation.



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